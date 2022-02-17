fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERINSURANCE & PENSIONSNEWSLETTER

Contributory Pension Assets Rise By N1.11tn, Hit N13.42tn

February 17, 20220124
Nigerians Withdraw N30bn Pension Savings Over Loss Of Jobs

Pension assets under the Contributory Pension Scheme has risen by N1.11tn in 2021, latest figures obtained from the National Pension Commission revealed on Wednesday.

PenCom, in its unaudited reports on pension funds industry portfolio, said the pension assets rose to N13.42tn on December 31, 2021 from N12.31tn at the end of 2020.

The reports showed that N8.77tn was invested in Federal Government’s securities, N943.34bn in corporate debt securities, N2.01tn in local money market securities, and N120.73bn in mutual funds.

PenCom said N915.31bn was invested in domestic ordinary shares while N122.49bn was invested in foreign ordinary shares. The commission had said recently in a statement that it organized a retreat on the review of the Pension Reform Act 2014 in Abuja in January.

It said the retreat aimed to identify salient issues to be reviewed in the PRA 2014 as a prelude to advancing legislative action on the bill. “It is expected that the National Assembly would subsequently organize a public hearing in order to provide an avenue for stakeholders to formally make input into the proposed amendments,” PenCom said.

It said the PRA 2014 was enacted following a review of the initial Pension Reform Act of 2004, which introduced legal and institutional frameworks of the CPS and established the commission to regulate and supervise all pension matters in Nigeria.

The Director-General, PenCom, Aisha Dahir-Umar, said the PRA 2014 codified one of the most important socioeconomic reform initiatives of the Federal Government, leading to a pension industry that has accumulated pension assets in excess of N13tn invested in various aspects of the Nigerian economy.

According to her, the review is a consequence to some implementation challenges encountered with certain sections of the Act not long after its enactment in July 2014.

This is in addition to persistent calls from stakeholders for the amendment of some sections of the Act, which resulted in several legislative initiatives through the sponsorship of bills for amendment of the PRA 2014 by the National Assembly.

PenCom said as the regulator of the pension industry, it decided to coordinate and harmonize the various efforts in order to achieve a more comprehensive and constructive exercise for the review of the PRA 2014.

Top 10 Digital Health Startups In Nigeria
Related tags :

About Author

Contributory Pension Assets Rise By N1.11tn, Hit N13.42tn
Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Dollar COVERFOREXNEWSLETTER
February 28, 20180280

Dollar Down 0.1% Against Basket of Six Major Currencies

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The U.S dollar slumped on Tuesday, February 27, as investors awaited a slew of economic data this week and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimon
Read More
COVERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENTPOWER & ENERGY
September 27, 20180414

FEC Approves $64.2 million for Power Projects in Escravos Axis

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved 64.2 million dollars for power supply project to communities within Escravos area of Delta State.
Read More
September 16, 20152191

Rig Counts Hit 1,137 as Global Oil Exploration, Production Activities Rebounds

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Global oil and gas exploration and production have soared as the August 2015 rig counts hit 1,137, up 19 from the 1,118 counted in July 2015, and down 202 f
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.