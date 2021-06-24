fbpx
Contractors Still Installing Rail Tracks To Apapa Port

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSLETTERSHIPPING & PORT SERVICESTRANSPORT & LOGISTICS

Contractors Still Installing Rail Tracks To Apapa Port

June 24, 20210220
Contractors Still Installing Rail Tracks To Apapa Port

The contractors handling the connection of the rail line to the Lagos Port Complex Apapa have stated that they are still installing the rail tracks to the port.

This is coming two weeks after President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned the operations of the Lagos-Ibadan rail line.

According to SHIPS & PORTS, a contractor, who spoke on condition of anonymity in Apapa on Tuesday stated that against expectations, operation of the new standard rail gauge had not begun at the port.

“The delay still lingers because the laying of the tracks is not yet completed,” the contractor said.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Among Countries Potentially Trapped By High Debt – Report

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi had stated during the commissioning of the project, that it was now possible for containers to be moved by rail from the Apapa port to the Inland Container Depot (ICD) in Ibadan, Oyo State, from where they would be picked up by trucks to their final destination.

The Minister’s statement is yet to see the light of day two weeks after the inauguration of the railway service, which gulped a whopping $6.7 billion.

The Lagos District Manager of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), Jerry Oche, however, claimed that operation on the new rail line has started, although on a low scale.

“The issue is not that there is no activity at all. It is just that we have not kicked the ground running,” he said.

Oche said a train is currently loading containers at the port, “which it would pull out soon”.

About Author

Contractors Still Installing Rail Tracks To Apapa Port
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

November 21, 20140120

CRCC To Build $12bn Lagos-Calabar Railway Line

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram China Railway Construction Corp. Ltd. (CRCC) ,a state-owned Chinese company has signed a $12 billion agreement with the federal government to build a railwa
Read More
AVIATIONCOVERNEWSLETTER
January 6, 20169128

Domestic Airlines Cancelled 29,775 Flights in 2015

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram According to an online flight-monitoring platform, the Aviation Passenger Service, APS, nine Nigerian domestic airlines cancelled 29,775 flights in 2015, as
Read More
MTN Plans N6490bn Investment In Nigeria's Internet Network IT/TELECOMNEWSNEWSLETTER
April 4, 20210893

MTN Provides Customers With Alternatives To USSD

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Telecoms network MTN has provided its customers with payment alternatives to USSD following the disconnection of its customers by banks. MTN, in a statement
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.