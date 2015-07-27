Contractors in FCT Abandon Projects Over N112 Billion Debt

Findings have revealed that Contractors handling projects in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, have withdrawn their services following the inability of the FCT administration to settle the nearly N112 billion debt owed them.

It was learnt that most of the contracts were awarded between 2006 and 2013. One of them, ‘Completion of Roads B1, B12, and Circle Road, Abuja Central Area,’ was awarded on May 14, 2003, during the first term of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

However, a report of the FCTA obtained by THISDAY indicated that as at July 20, 2015, the administration had still not paid the contractor Julius, Berger. Plc N1,405,454,551.42.

It was gathered that the withdrawal of contractors had resulted in the companies resorting to sacking their workers by thousands, and, in several instances, placing the remainder on half salary.

An official of the FCT Administration however disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari has been briefed of the situation, and that efforts were being made to pay the contractors.

A document detailing FCTA’s “outstanding liabilities” indicated that the indebtedness was for 191 contracts valued at N111,681,186,045.56.

Of the figure, the indebtedness to SCC Nigeria Limited stood at over N27 billion, representing about a quarter of FCTA's total indebtedness. The report revealed that the administration was still owing SCC Ltc. N9,370,444,521.07 and N8,882,288,750.76 for the provision of engineering infrastructure for Karshi and Kubwa towns respectively.