Contraception May Increase Women’s Risk Of Developing Breast Cancer

Breast cancer develops in the breast tissue and accumulates as a result of uncontrolled growth and mutation of breast cells (tumor) and women who use birth control pills of any kind are more likely to develop breast cancer.

According to the World Health Organization, approximately half of all breast cancer cases occur in women who have no identifiable risk factors other than being female and over the age of 40. The WHO went on to say that particular factors raise the risk of breast cancer. The study found a slight increase in the risk of breast cancer in women who used progestin-only and progestin and estrogen contraceptives.

Whether progestin and estrogen were combined in birth control pills or progestin was used alone, according to a study published in the open-access journal PLOS Medicine, the risk of breast cancer was the same.

Aging, obesity, alcohol abuse, radiation exposure history, family history of breast cancer, reproductive history, tobacco use, and postmenopausal hormone therapy were among the factors listed by WHO.

However, the new study discovered that women who were prescribed oral combined contraceptives, injectable progestogens, and progestogen-releasing IUD contraceptives had a higher risk of breast cancer.

For their investigation, researchers from the United Kingdom used the Clinical Practical Research Datalink. They examined the medical files of 9,498 breast cancer patients under 50 who had the disease. Between 1996 and 2017, all of the women were diagnosed.

As a backup, the researchers also examined 18,171 medical records.

44 percent of breast cancer patients had prescriptions for hormonal birth control during the study, with roughly 50 percent being for progestin-only birth control.

In addition, they discovered that nearly half of the women in the control group had prescriptions for progestin-only birth control, compared to 39% of those for hormonal birth control.

Medical oncologist Dr. Parvin Peddi, director of breast medical oncology for the Margie Petersen Breast Center at Providence Saint John’s Health Center, commented on the study’s findings and said that despite the perceived lower risk of fetal cancer, women do not necessarily need to choose a birth control pill that only contains progestin.

“Oral contraceptives slightly raise the risk of breast cancer, we already knew that” she continued.

The purpose of this study is to evaluate whether the risk is lower for oral contraceptives that only contain progestin or whether the risk is affected by the method of administration, such as oral, injectable, or uterine devices.

All of the previously stated options were found to have a similarly elevated risk of breast cancer by the study.

The main takeaway from this study is that despite the perception of a lower risk of post- natal cancer, women do not necessarily need to choose a birth control pill that only contains progestin.

However, the absolute risk of breast cancer increased by any of these drugs is quite low, so Peddi emphasized that this study should not discourage women from using birth control methods that contain hormones.

Less than 0.5% of women aged 35 to 39 who used these drugs had a risk of breast cancer, and even fewer women who started using them earlier had a risk.

In contrast to older women who use contraceptives, the risk is lower for younger women.

“Quitting smoking, eating a healthy, balanced diet, consuming less alcohol, and maintaining a healthy weight are the best ways to lower your risk of developing cancer. Numerous potential benefits and risks of contraception exist that are unrelated to cancer.

Overall, compared to women of all other races or ethnicities, white women who are non-Hispanic are slightly more likely to develop breast cancer. Non-Hispanic Black women have almost the same risk of developing the condition as non-Hispanic White women. According to statistics, Asian, Hispanic, and Native American women have the lowest rates of breast cancer.

Early Breast Cancer Symptoms

Individuals may experience different breast cancer symptoms. Breast cancer warning signs include:

1. A change in your breast’s size, shape, or contour.

2. A lump or mass that might feel pea-sized.

3. A lump or thickening that lasts the duration of your menstrual cycle in or near your breast or underarm.

4. A change in the texture or appearance of your breast or nipple skin (dimpled, puckered, scaly or inflamed).

skin that is red on your breasts or nipples.

5. A region on either breast that stands out as being very different from the others.

6. A hardened area under your skin that resembles marble.

7. A clear or blood-colored discharge from your nipple.

Some people never see any breast cancer symptoms at all. Because of this, routine mammograms are crucial.