Continental Reinsurance AGM Accused Of Abandoning Wife For Kenyan Lady

Bashir Akinsiku, an Assistant General Manager at Continental Reinsurance Plc, has abandoned his wife of over 16 years, and their three children, to marry one Sylvia Mochabo, a Kenyan.

Akinsiku, according to reliable sources who spoke to BizWatch Nigeria, has been cheating on his wife Barakat, for about four years, before eventually marrying Mochabo, a mother of three.

While Akinsiku has refused his wife from work and also failed to empower her financially since they got married, the Continental Reinsurance AGM engaged Mochabo, a serving board member of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD).

“Before getting married to Mochabo, Akinsiku had since been cheating on Barakat whom he had been married to for over 16 years, with different women. Despite the fact that she’s been enduring the disrespect, verbal and emotional abuse for years, he went ahead to marry another wife against his parents’ wishes,” a source who spoke on a condition of anonymity stated.

The source also said Akinsiku had since stopped catering for Bakarat’s welfare and their children’s for months now.

According to the source, “There is proof of Bashir saying he doesn’t care if he loses the custody of his children and if such happens, he will not be responsible for their upkeep, education and will cease to be part of the children’s life. Bashir also said he has initiated the move to change his next of kin arrangements from his wife Barakat to the Kenyan woman.

“After getting married to the Kenyan woman, he insists on throwing Barakat out of her matrimonial home to bring in the Kenyan woman. This led to him becoming so physically violent to her to the extent of pressing down on her throat leading the children to intervene to save their mother after which he also attempted to throw her belongings out,” the source stated.