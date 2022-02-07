Continental Presents Best Goalkeeper Award at TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2021

February 7, 2022 112



Edouard Mendy has received the Best Goalkeeper Award for Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations 2021 from Official Sponsor

Continental Best Goalkeeper Award reflects Continental’s safety values as a pioneer in road safety spanning 150 years, and the VisionZero initiative which aims for zero fatalities, zero injuries and zero crashes.

Premium tyre manufacturer Continental handed over the Best Goalkeeper Award for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2021 (AFCON) at the conclusion of the tournament in Yaoundé, Cameroon last night.

The final match saw Senegal beating Egypt 4:2 to claim the AFCON 2021 title, with the tournament having been carried over to this year due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The Best Goalkeeper Award went to Edouard Mendy from Senegal, and was based on his performance throughout the tournament. The trophy and prize of US$ 10.000 were handed over by Jon Ander Garcia, Regional Manager M.E.A.R.T (Middle East, Africa, Russia & Turkey) for Continental Tires.

“As an official sponsor of TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2021, we are proud to have been the exclusive sponsors of the Best Goalkeeper Award,” Garcia says at the AFCON 2021 awards ceremony.

“As the team’s last line of defence, the keeper’s role in safeguarding the goal mouth reflects Continental’s own safety values, having pioneered road safety for the past 150 years.

“Our unwavering focus on safety is also embodied in Continental’s VisionZero initiative, which aims to make roads safer with zero fatalities, zero injuries and zero crashes,” Garcia adds.

Continental is an international partner of the Global NCAP ‘Stop the Crash’ safety campaign to support the United Nations Global Goals and the Decade of Action for Road Safety.

This initiative raises awareness regarding the life-saving benefits of advanced driver assistance systems such as Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and Anti-lock Braking Systems (ABS).