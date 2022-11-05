Contestants In Naija Highlandah Challenge Increase To 574 In Week Three

The ongoing William Lawson’s Naija Highlandah Challenge recorded more participants at bars and supermarkets across Lagos last weekend. The contest is a search for the boldest and most unconventional Nigerian who lives by their own rules, with the winner getting two million naira and a trip to Scotland.

While 392 people participated in games, including Walk-A-Plank, planking, spin the bottle, animal imitation and balloon games and Kaku Meter and Pull No Spill in the first week, 433 jostled to be among the top 10 finalists for the star-studded grand finale featuring music, comedy and general entertainment on November 12.

Last weekend, 574 male and female contestants took part in games at several select outlets including lounges like the Bamboo Lounge in Ikeja GRA, Q4 on Awolowo Way, Ikeja, Esporta Magodo, and Jacoin Bar, Surulere. Others tried to get theirs at supermarkets, including JustRite outlets at Iyana Ipaja, Ojodu and Dopemu, as well as at Shoprite, Ikeja City Mall. Out of the 574, 24 people scored the maximum 80 points required to qualify for the grand finale. So far, 74 people have qualified for the grand finale, but only 10 will contend for the grand prize.

It is expected that by the end of the last activations happening this weekend at Fish Farm, Ogudu, Ice Age, Abule-Egba, Busy Body, Ikotun and Jendol, Abule-Egba and Ikorodu and JustRite, also in Ikorodu, the number of bold and daring Nigerians aiming for the N2 million and a trip to Scotland grand prize would further increase.

Male and female participants caught the excitement bug at the activations, with ladies insisting on participating in some men’s games just for kicks. Several women participated in The Walk-A-Plank game involving men in high heels who are timed and need to walk briskly on raised thin planks. They were, however, not scored on this, as it was just for fun. Women also attempted planking, though several hilariously just laid on the floor.

“William Lawson’s whisky has been my preferred brand since it came to Nigeria some years ago. I was wowed when this campaign started because I saw the activation train with males and females wearing kilts. This campaign is just only reinforcing my loyalty to the brand. It’s William Lawson’s for me all the way,” Adeolu Yaya, one of the contestants at ShopRite, Ikeja City Mall, said.

A fun seeker at Bamboo Lounge, Ikeja GRA, Albert Okon, commended the whisky and games. He noted, “William Lawson’s is a very nice brand. The blend is okay, and I had fun. The games were interesting, the personnel in charge were also friendly, and we laughed all through. It’s a very nice experience for my friends and I. I would love more of this kind of experience.”

