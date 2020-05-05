‘Contentious’ Control of Infectious Diseases Bill to go Through Public Hearing – Gbajabiamila

The controversial Control of Infectious Diseases Bill, 2020 being debated on the floor of the House of Representatives will be put to public hearing, the Speaker has said.

Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, who seemed to have bowed to public pressure, stated this during Tuesday’s plenary at the lower chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja.

He, however, disagreed with those who condemned the timing of the bill, insisting that it was appropriate to enact such a bill at this time.

The speaker made the remarks against the backdrop of the controversies that have trailed the bill when it was speedily passed through the first and second readings on Tuesday last week.

More to follow…

Source: Channels TV