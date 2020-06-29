Contentious Broadcasting Code Rips NBC, Board Chairman Apart

Armstrong Idachaba, acting director-general (DG) of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), has disowned a call for position papers on the amendments to the 6th edition of the country’s broadcasting code by the board of the commission.

Ikra Bilbis, chairman of the commission’s board, had in a notice called for the papers on the amendments over concerns he said were raised by stakeholders.

“The board of the National Broadcasting Commission sat to review the various positions and resolved that fresh invitations be extended to all stakeholders in the industry especially those with genuine observations aimed at improving the quality of Broadcasting in Nigeria,” the notice issued by Salihu Bamidele Aluko, a lawyer, on behalf of Bilbis read.

“Position papers in respect of the proposal amendments should please be submitted to reach the following e-mail addresses not later than 9th of July, 2020.”

But in a notice on Monday, Idachaba said the call by the board for submission of position papers did not have the endorsement of the commission.

The acting DG said the amendments are final because they have gone through the “necessary processes” and that anyone wishing to make an input should wait until the next review of the code.

“The amendment to the 6th Edition of the Code, we must reiterate, is consequent to the presidential approval for the reform of the National Broadcasting Commission,” he said.

“The amendments went through the necessary processes culminating in a public presentation to critical stakeholders on the 26th of March, 2020, at L’eola Hotel, Lagos.

“The amendment, as released, is therefore final. Any group wishing to make further inputs will exercise such views at the next Review of the Code.”

Some of the amendments to the code are registration of web/online broadcasting services and restriction of exclusive contents on platforms.

Also, broadcast content must have 75 percent input from Nigerians. The code provides for sub-licensing of all broadcast contents as well.

The NBC is made up of a board of commissioners appointed by the president as a policy-making body. The DG of the commission is a member of the board.