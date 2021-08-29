Consumers Express Concern As Disco Announces Tariff increase, NERC silent

August 29, 2021 194

There was confusion regarding electricity tariff following the release of an alleged document authorizing an increase by Eko Electricity Distribution Company claiming that the power sector regulator had approved tariff hike.

According to The PUNCH, attempts to get a confirmation of the development from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission was unsuccessful, as the spokesperson for the agency, Usman Arabi, did not pick calls to his mobile phone, nor did he respond to a text message seeking clarification.

Although Eko Disco denied issuing the document, it had allegedly notified consumers previously that the NERC had instructed Discos to raise tariff starting from September 1, 2021.

In the document, with reference 023/EKEDP/GMCLR/0025/2021, dated August 25, 2021, it was alleged that the Disco officially informed its customers of the decision of upward tariff adjustment effective from September 1, 2021.

“The increase will be reflected on the energy bill for October 2021, which will represent energy consumption for September 2021,” the Disco allegedly stated.

In the notice to power users with meters, the Disco allegedly said, “For metered customers with internal vending arrangements, we urge you to adjust the rates accordingly to reflect the new tariff increase as released by NERC.”

READ ALSO: Cement, Six Others Boost Manufacturing Sector Growth To N12.2tn



But the Managing Director, EKEDC, Adeoye Fadeyibi, denied the document in a public notice which he personally signed on Saturday.

He said, “Our attention has been drawn to news making the rounds in the media from unsubstantiated sources of a planned adjustment in electricity tariffs.

“Eko Electricity Distribution Plc would like to inform the general public to disregard all such reports not emanating from the management or the company’s website – www.ekedp.com.”