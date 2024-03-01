Constitution Amendment: First Draft Expected by August 2024, Says Kalu

Benjamin Kalu, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, announced on Thursday that the initial draft report of the ongoing review of the 1999 Constitution will be available by August 2024. He also mentioned that the final version, ready for presidential assent, would be prepared by August 2025.

Kalu made these statements during a press conference organized by the House Committee on Constitution Review. The committee, inaugurated on Monday in Abuja, outlined a 24-month timeline for completing the exercise.

Detailing the schedule further, Kalu, who chairs the Constitution Review Committee, explained, “We are working diligently to ensure that the first draft of the constitution is ready for review. This draft will be subject to approval by the sub-committees. Our goal is to have the first draft ready by August 2024.”

He continued, “The second draft is scheduled for release by October 2024, followed by zonal inputs and continued citizen engagement from October 14, 2024. We anticipate harmonizing the documents from the Senate and the House of Representatives during a technical working retreat in February 2025.”

“We aim to have the harmonized documents considered in the House by March 17, 2025. By April 2025, we expect to have the final copies of draft amendments produced. Additionally, we plan to secure the final concurrence of state assemblies by May 29 or June 13, 2025,” Kalu added.

Highlighting the timeline for presidential involvement, Kalu noted, “If there are delays, we do not foresee the process extending beyond August 2025. By then, we expect the President to receive the bills for presidential assent. Our target for transmitting the bills to the President is August 2025, ensuring completion within the stipulated 24-month period.”

Concluding on an optimistic note, Kalu expressed confidence that “by December 2025, we will have a fully amended constitution in place.”