Consortium Of Northern Groups Place N100m Bounty On IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu

June 19, 2021 72

Accused of alleged destruction of the properties of northerners trading in the southeastern part of the country, leader of the separatist group Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has a bounty of N100 million placed on him by the consolidation of northern movements, Northern Consensus Movement (NCM).

The President of the movement, Auwal Abdullahi, declared the bounty at a press conference convened on Thursday.

At the press conference, he appealed for an embargo on the interference of “all countries of the world”, recognising Nigeria’s sovereignty.

Abdullahi said that the victims of the alleged targeted attacks were “innocent northerners” in the southeast conducting their “lawful businesses”.

READ ALSO: El Rufai Sacks 99 Aides, Says No Civil Servant Affected

He said, “We are declaring Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of IPOB and ESN wanted for the killings, destructions of properties of Northerners residing and undertaking their lawful businesses in the South-Eastern part of Nigeria.

“We call on all countries of the world to respect our sovereignty as a nation. Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of IPOB, is the man and brain behind the killings and destruction of properties belonging to innocent northerners residing in South-Eastern Nigeria carrying out their legitimate businesses, using his proscribed terrorist organization, IPOB/ESN.

“Northern Consensus Movement with these organizations has placed a bounty of N100 million as an offer to anyone who can produce Nnamdi Kanu alive, hale and hearty to us for onward delivery to security agencies for continuous prosecution.”