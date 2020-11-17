Conoil Leads Nigerian Stock Market With 9.45% Profit

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) market on Tuesday,17th November 2020, recorded an All-Share-Index of 34,242.83 which is lower than what was recorded on Monday at 34,774.08
Tuesday’s market recorded 8,712 deals which is a loss as of Monday 10,319 deals were recorded.
The stock market also witnessed a drop in equity capital, on Tuesday, the equity capital at the end of the market was over ₦17 trillion, whereas, the market raked in a capital of ₦18 trillion.
|ASI
|34,242.83
|DEALS
|8,712.00
|VOLUME
|9,360,014,746.00
|VALUE
|₦12,021,146,397.74
|EQUITY CAP
|₦17,892,907,955,709.32
|BOND CAP
|₦17,750,423,471,422.70
|ETF CAP
|₦23,473,290,902.27
TOP 5 GAINERS
|CONOIL
|₦19.05
|₦20.85
|1.8
|9.45%
|GUARANTY
|₦36
|₦37
|1
|2.78%
|DANGSUGAR
|₦20
|₦21
|1
|5.00%
|GLAXOSMITH
|₦6.8
|₦7.45
|0.65
|9.56%
|BOCGAS
|₦5.32
|₦5.85
|0.53
|9.96%
Conoil on Tuesday, 17th November 2020 led the gainers’ market with a total profit of 9.45%, selling each unit at the beginning of the market for ₦19.05, closing the market with ₦20.85 and raking in ₦1.8.
Next on the gainers’ list is Guaranty. Guaranty raked in a profit of 2.78%. At the beginning of Tuesday’s market, each unit was sold for ₦36 and the market closed with each unit selling for ₦37.
Dangote Sugar sealed its place on the list raking in a profit of 5%. At the opening of the market, ₦20 was the amount that each unit was sold for and the market ended with ₦21, gaining ₦1 during the trade.
Glaxosmith gained 0.65 kobo during Tuesday’s market sales, opening at ₦6.8 per unit and ending with ₦7.45 while enjoying a profit of 9.56%.
Bocgas raked in a profit of 9.92% from the stock market on Monday. On Tuesday Bocgas enjoyed a better profit at the end of the market at 9.96%. Each unit was sold for ₦5.32, gaining 0.53 kobo and ending the sales with ₦5.85.
TOP 5 LOSERS
|NESTLE
|₦1450
|₦1400
|-50
|-3.45%
|DANGCEM
|₦200
|₦187.1
|-12.9
|-6.45%
|NB
|₦58
|₦54
|-4
|-6.90%
|CADBURY
|₦10.15
|₦9.15
|-1
|-9.85%
|INTBREW
|₦7
|₦6.54
|-0.46
|-6.57%
Nestle led the losers’ list, losing ₦50during the trading of the market. Nestle sold each unit for ₦1450 at the beginning of trade and ended with ₦1400, losing -3.45% in total.
Dangote Cement settled on the loser’s list with a loss of -₦12.9 during the sales, opening with ₦200, ending with ₦187.1 and losing a total of -6.45%.
NB lost in the stock market on Monday and Tuesday. On Monday, ₦5.1 was lost during the trade, on Tuesday NB opened the market with ₦58, loosing ₦1 during the trade and ending with ₦54.
Cadbury marked its lost with -9.85%, ending the market with a loss of -₦1.
Finally, Intbrew lost -6.57%. At the opening of Tuesday’s market it traded for ₦7, loosing 0.46 during the trade and ending with ₦6.54.
TOP 5 TRADES
|UAC-PROP
|8,519,810,121
|N5,964,022,431.82
|JAIZBANK
|304,731,042
|N222,221,811.23
|TRANSCORP
|95,949,459
|N97,925,643.07
|FBNH
|82,407,413
|N613,819,764.30
|UBA
|52,836,901
|N440,556,984.45
