Conoil Leads Nigerian Stock Market With 9.45% Profit

November 17, 2020

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) market on Tuesday,17th November 2020, recorded an All-Share-Index of 34,242.83 which is lower than what was recorded on Monday at 34,774.08

Tuesday’s market recorded 8,712 deals which is a loss as of Monday 10,319 deals were recorded.

The stock market also witnessed a drop in equity capital, on Tuesday, the equity capital at the end of the market was over ₦17 trillion, whereas, the market raked in a capital of ₦18 trillion.

ASI 34,242.83 DEALS 8,712.00 VOLUME 9,360,014,746.00 VALUE ₦12,021,146,397.74 EQUITY CAP ₦17,892,907,955,709.32 BOND CAP ₦17,750,423,471,422.70 ETF CAP ₦23,473,290,902.27

TOP 5 GAINERS

CONOIL ₦19.05 ₦20.85 1.8 9.45% GUARANTY ₦36 ₦37 1 2.78% DANGSUGAR ₦20 ₦21 1 5.00% GLAXOSMITH ₦6.8 ₦7.45 0.65 9.56% BOCGAS ₦5.32 ₦5.85 0.53 9.96%

Conoil on Tuesday, 17th November 2020 led the gainers’ market with a total profit of 9.45%, selling each unit at the beginning of the market for ₦19.05, closing the market with ₦20.85 and raking in ₦1.8.

Next on the gainers’ list is Guaranty. Guaranty raked in a profit of 2.78%. At the beginning of Tuesday’s market, each unit was sold for ₦36 and the market closed with each unit selling for ₦37.

Dangote Sugar sealed its place on the list raking in a profit of 5%. At the opening of the market, ₦20 was the amount that each unit was sold for and the market ended with ₦21, gaining ₦1 during the trade.

Glaxosmith gained 0.65 kobo during Tuesday’s market sales, opening at ₦6.8 per unit and ending with ₦7.45 while enjoying a profit of 9.56%.

Bocgas raked in a profit of 9.92% from the stock market on Monday. On Tuesday Bocgas enjoyed a better profit at the end of the market at 9.96%. Each unit was sold for ₦5.32, gaining 0.53 kobo and ending the sales with ₦5.85.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Nestle led the losers’ list, losing ₦50during the trading of the market. Nestle sold each unit for ₦1450 at the beginning of trade and ended with ₦1400, losing -3.45% in total.

Dangote Cement settled on the loser’s list with a loss of -₦12.9 during the sales, opening with ₦200, ending with ₦187.1 and losing a total of -6.45%.

NB lost in the stock market on Monday and Tuesday. On Monday, ₦5.1 was lost during the trade, on Tuesday NB opened the market with ₦58, loosing ₦1 during the trade and ending with ₦54.

Cadbury marked its lost with -9.85%, ending the market with a loss of -₦1.

Finally, Intbrew lost -6.57%. At the opening of Tuesday’s market it traded for ₦7, loosing 0.46 during the trade and ending with ₦6.54.

