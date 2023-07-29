Congress Of University Rectors Of Russia, Africa To Discuss Prospects Of Developing Inter-university Cooperation As Part Of Forum

The Congress of University Rectors will take place on 27 July, 2023 as part of the business programme of the Russia–Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum. Its agenda will include discussion of the topic ‘Russia and Africa: Prospects for the Development of Inter-University Cooperation.’

Valery Falkov, Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation, Oleg Yastrebov, Rector of the Patrice Lumumba Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia, Mohamed Othman Elkhosht, President of Cairo University, Tafere Melaku, President of Debre Markos University (Ethiopia) and others will take part in the discussion.

Viktor Sadovnichy, Rector of Lomonosov Moscow State University, President of the Russian Union of Rectors, and Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, will be the moderator.

Congress participants will endeavour to assess how developed scientific and educational cooperation is between Russia and Africa, what its prospects are, what kind of problems arise in this area, and how to overcome them. They will also discuss the priorities for this cooperation and the needs of the African continent in terms of specialists.

“At present, we are actively preparing to hold a forum of rectors from Russia and African countries in July 2023, as part of the upcoming Russia–Africa Summit. One of the proposals is to create an Association of Russian and African Universities.

“I am sure that such an association will enable us to intensify cooperation between the universities of our countries, and we could find the best possible mechanisms to intensify our projects,” said MSU Rector Viktor Sadovnichy. The panel discussion will start at 16:00 in pavilion G, conference hall G1.

The Second Russia–Africa Summit and Russia–Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum has been organized by the Roscongress Foundation.