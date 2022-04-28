fbpx

Confusion As Transport Workers Kill 2 In Oyo During Clash

April 28, 2022069
Confusion ensued among members of the Park Management System (PMS) and National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Oyo, as they engaged each other in a clash that led to the death of two persons.

BizWatch Nigeria learnt that some PMS members, who were returning from the inauguration of a bus terminal built by the Oyo State Government, were passing through Bere-Oje to the Gate in Ali Iwo area of Ibadan, Oyo State when violence erupted.

Consequently, two people lost their lives in the clash.

“The problem is that the PMS people have become untouchable and that is why they have continued to harass and kill at will.

“Nothing has happened to the one who was fingered in the killing of a young man at Iwo Road in 2021. There are other cases like that and that is why they have continued to violate the law,” a source was quoted as saying.

Speaking on the matter, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the PMS, Alhaji Emiola Jelili, blamed the NURTW for the violence.

He said, “We passed through Bere-Oje to Gate when we were returning from the commissioning of the bus terminal at Challenge by Mr Governor (Seyi Makinde). One of the leaders of the NURTW and his boys have a place where they usually sit, but we did not meet them when we passed.

“We were already at home when we were told on the phone that the NURTW leader and his boys attacked our men.

“A Toyota Camry driver was coming from Lagos and when he got to the area where the NURTW members were on the same route, they ambushed him because he wore our vest; they dragged the driver out and attacked him with a cutlass. They killed one of the passengers in the car.

“They carried out the attack to outshine the inauguration of the bus terminals; it is all about politics.”

Confirming the incident, Oyo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Adewale Osifeso said the police had begun an investigation into the incident.

About Author

Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

