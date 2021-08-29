Conditional Cash Transfer: Beneficiaries Express Relief After Long Delays

August 29, 2021 156

The Federal Government has started the payment of backlog of Conditional Cash Transfer, under the Household Uplifting Programme to at least 8,000 beneficiaries in Delta.

Finance Officer, National Cash Transfer Office, Mrs Judith Ofuani, disclosed this at the flag-off of payment re-commencement in Umunede and Owa Alero in Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta on Saturday.

According to her, the best thing that has happened to Nigerians is President Muhammadu Buhari’s spirited commitment toward lifting Nigerians out of poverty.

She said the cash transfer programme had continued to put smiles on the faces of Nigerian women, especially the elderly and physically challenged ones.

According to her, more than 8,000 people from Delta will benefit in the cash transfer programme currently going on in nine local government areas.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government disbursed N243.3 billion from July to December 2020.

In her remarks, Mrs Modupe Osharode, Officer in Charge of Delta State Cash Transfer Office, said the cash transfer had been pegged into pay wallets to ensure transparency and accountability.

She encouraged beneficiaries to also engage in cooperatives and to invest part of the money for sustainable income.

NAN reports that beneficiaries were excited and praised the president for the uplift and empowerment of vulnerable Nigerians.

The beneficiaries, mostly elderly women and vulnerable members of the society were presented cash of N20,000 each as part payment of the arrears owed from January to April 2021.