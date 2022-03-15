fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

SME BizSOCIETY

Computer Village Traders Count Losses Over Relocation

March 15, 20220169
computer village

Shop owners in Computer Village, Ikeja, Lagos State have started counting their losses to the planned relocation of the information technology (IT) market to Katangow, a suburb.

The traders grieved the cost of moving to a new site at the beginning of the year, especially as they said they had just had renewed their tenancy. They added that their landlords would not make any refunds to them.

Another issue is their prominent customers’ difficulties in locating their shops in the new site, stressing that this problem would affect their profit.

A trader, who identified herself simply as Chiamaka of Above Ventures, said the movement is a huge challenge considering the timing.

“This is overwhelming because this is the beginning of the new year; we are just trying to recover from all the expenses done during the previous year’s celebrations and now asking us to move will lead to cost which will be too high for most of us,” she said.

Others believe that the relocation is not an initiative of the state government but rather that of private individuals trying to line their pockets.

Mr Godwin of Viacom Xpress said if the big boys of the market left, others would be forced to do so.

The shop owners appealed to the state government to look into the challenges they would face and address other problems they have been facing, such as inadequate power supply, which make them use generators, thereby causing noise and air pollution; the issue of parking space, which is causing limited mobility to them and their customers and that of touts extorting money from them all in the name of ticket and tax.

NCDMB’s Investment in Base Oil Plant to Materialize in 2022
Related tags :

About Author

Computer Village Traders Count Losses Over Relocation
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

August 29, 20140263

Boko Haram Declares Sharia In Gwoza

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Following the take over of Gwoza town in Borno State and the recent occupation of the terrorists in Madagali, in Adamawa State, the Islamic extremists have
Read More
National Livestock Transformation Plan COVERNEWSLETTERSME Biz
May 7, 20190431

Osinbajo Directs CAC to Extend 50 percent Discount Window by 3 months to MSMEs

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has directed the Corporate Affairs Commission to extend by three months, the special window for MSMEs to register businesses at
Read More
March 11, 20140177

Oshiomole Promises To Develop Rural Areas

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Governor Adams Oshiomhole of Edo State has assured people in the rural communities of the state that the government would provide the needed infrastructure
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.