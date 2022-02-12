“Complete Your Investigation On Kyari In 2weeks” – PSC To Police

February 12, 2022 121

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has ordered the police to conclude the investigation on the case involving Abba Kyari, the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police in 2 weeks.

Ikechukwu Ani, the Head of Press and Public Relations via a statement said that the PSC ordered a different panel to carry out the investigation.

The order was given after the continuation of the commission’s 14th plenary meeting, which ended in Abuja, on February 11, 2022, chaired by retired Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and Chairman of the Commission, Alhaji Musiliu Smith.

Kyari, until his suspension by the commission, was the officer-in-charge of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States of America had indicted him in the case of fraud involving Instagram celebrity, Ramon Abbas, aka Hushpuppi.

The report was investigated by a special panel set up by the IGP, Usman Alkali, who also forwarded it to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, for legal advice.