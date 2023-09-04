COMPLETE LIST: 2023 Headies Award Winners

For the second year in a row, the 16th Headies Award was held in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 3, 2023.
Since its debut in 2006, the Headies has played a significant role in documenting the advancements made in the Nigerian music business through its award, which has now become the most prestigious honor in Nigerian music.
Rema, a Mavin artist, was the top winner of the night, taking home three awards. His statement about the revival of Nigerian music was also a highlight of the evening.
Asake took home two awards, including the prestigious Next Rated Award, and Burna Boy won Afrobeat Single of the Year and Best R&B Song.
Here is the full winners list.
BEST RAP SINGLE
‘Declan Rice’ by ODUMODUBLVCK
BEST MALE VOCAL PERFORMANCE
‘Kpe Paso’ by Wande Coal
BEST ALTERNATIVE SONG
‘Tinko Tinko’ by Obong Jayar
BEST VIDEO DIRECTOR
‘Calm Down’ by Director K (Rema)
BEST RAP ALBUM
‘Young Preacher‘ by Blaqbonez
LYRICIST ON THE ROLL
‘Flytalk Only’ by Payper Corleone
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
‘Abracadabra’by Rexxie
BEST MALE ARTIST
Rema
ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
ODUMODUBLVCK
BEST INSPIRATIONAL SONG
‘Eze Ebube’ by Neon Adejo
AFROBEATS SINGLE OF THE YEAR
‘Last Last’ by Burna Boy
SPECIAL RECOGNITION’
Sound Sultan
DIGITAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR
‘Calm Down’ by Rema
BEST STREET HIP-HOP ARTISTE
‘Chance (Na Ham)’ by Seyi Vibez
NEXT-RATED
Asake
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
‘Mr. Money With The Vibe’ by Asake
BEST COLLABORATION
‘Who’s Your Guy Remix’ by Spyro, Tiwa Savage
AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Rema (Nigeria)
BEST WEST AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Black Sherif (Ghana)
BEST R&B Album
‘The Brother’s Keeper’ by Chike
INTERNATIONAL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Selena Gomez
BEST RECORDING OF THE YEAR
‘Soweto’ by Victony, Tempoe
BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (FEMALE)
In Between by Waje
BEST CENTRAL AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Libianca (Cameroon)
HEADIES VIEWERS’ CHOICE
‘Soweto’ by Victony
BEST EAST AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Diamond Platinumz (Tanzania)
BEST NORTH AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
El Grande Toto (Morocco)
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
‘Loyal’ by Simi Kosoko, Goodsfavour Chidozie, Kosoko Adekunle, Marcel Akunwata
BEST R&B SINGLE
“For my hand’ by Burna Boy
BEST FEMALE ARTISTE
Ayra Starr
BEST SOUTHERN AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Focalistic (South Africa)
BEST ALTERNATIVE ALBUM
‘Gbagada Express’ by BOJ
HALL OF FAME
Youssou N’dour