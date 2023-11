Complete List : 147 NUC Accredited Private Universities In Nigeria

There are now 147 private universities located throughout the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory of the federation, according to data from the website of the National Universities Commission (NUC), which is the regulating agency for higher education in Nigeria.

There appears to be an increasing demand for private institutions in the nation as the need for high-quality university education grows as a result of industrial crises and problems with inadequate finance in the public tertiary education subsector.

From January 1, 2023 to June 27, 2023, 37 private institutions received temporary licenses from the NUC.

The NUC-approved list of 147 private universities is highlighted by Bizwatch Nigeria.