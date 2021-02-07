Company Rolls Out Free Cybersecurity Training For SMEs

February 7, 2021 31

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) will receive free cybersecurity training from Tros Technologies, an ICT company.

The company stated that as more and more companies decide to choose remote work due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a surge in COVID-19 scams.

It stated that its goal was to ensure that businesses weren’t putting themselves at risk.

It added that the training would be free for any interested organisation.

Speaking on the matter is the company’s Managing Director Muyiwa Awosile who said, “As many of the businesses in our community have shifted to a work from home environment to keep their doors open, we wanted to ensure that these businesses aren’t putting themselves at greater risk later down the road.

“Working remotely has its perks, but also comes with distractions and risks. We’re seeing a huge rise in COVID-19 scams which can pose a major risk to the security of our local businesses.”

“That’s why we’re rolling out free cybersecurity training to any organization that wants it. We want to make sure your employees have some knowledge of how to protect your business.

“Right now, all that matters to us is coming together to protect our community.”

A Little More Info

Tros Technologies provides IT solutions that is unique to the problems of its clients.

Its services range across technology support, cybersecurity, and data privacy compliance.