Communications Professionals Collaborate With P+ Measurement Services To Dissect Industry Issues

P+ Measurement Services, a leading media intelligence and evaluation consultancy, is pleased to announce that they will be hosting the 22nd edition of #Evaluate PR on March 24th, 2023. The event, which is held quarterly, is scheduled to take place virtually from 12:00 – 1:30pm (WAT).

#EvaluatePR is a platform that brings together PR professionals, industry experts, and academics from around the world to discuss the latest trends, best practices, and strategies in the fields of public relations, communications, and media intelligence.

The event promises to be an exciting one with a lineup of renowned keynote speakers, Sofia Tzamarelou, PR Measurement Senior Consultant from Commetric; and Stanley Ossai, Senior Brand Communications Analyst from MFS Africa.

The theme for the event is “Is Artificial Intelligence replacing the role of humans in PR Measurement?”

The event will be held virtually via the Google Meet platform on Friday, March 24th, 2023 at 12:00pm (West African Time).

Please join the conversation using the Google Meet link; https://meet.google.com/ria-ipfq-fxu