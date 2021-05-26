fbpx
Comedian, Dave Chappelle Eyes Acting In Nollywood

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTS

Comedian, Dave Chappelle Eyes Acting In Nollywood

May 26, 2021086
Comedian, Dave Chappelle Eyes Acting In Nollywood

Popular American comedian, Dave Chappelle has signified interest that he fancies the idea of starring in Nollywood movies.

Chapelle disclosed this on the Joe Rogan Podcast while responding to the show’s host question if he would consider acting again.

“I have this weird idea. I want to go to Africa and do some of these Nollywood movies,” the comedy legend said.

He continued, “I’ve been watching them, and how people can solve problems with so little resources.

“This is what these African directors are like. The movies look crazy but it’s funny how crazy they look.

READ ALSO: FG Commences Second Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

“But it is also inspiring because I can’t believe this guy with no resources solve complicated filmmaking problem with this type of ingenuity because they had to.

“What if there is a reputable American star to apply these tricks to?

“I come with this funny; you just give that look. Don’t you worry, it’s all going to work out.

“I want to do that, I want just to see what’s popping over there. Africa is popping right now.”

Asked if he has an idea of a script for the movie, Chappelle said he doesn’t need one because it doesn’t seem Nollywood movies are acted out with scripts.

“I don’t know that I need one. You have to see one of these movies to see what I’m talking about,” he said.

“It’s like something about it makes me feel joyful when I watch it,” he said.

Chappelle is an American stand-up comedian, writer, actor and a producer.

About Author

Comedian, Dave Chappelle Eyes Acting In Nollywood
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

January 31, 2014087

US Throws Weight Behind Jos Theatre Again

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram For the third year running, the US Mission is again throwing its weight behind the Jos Festival of Theatre which is in its eight edition. Comprising a full
Read More
November 9, 2013079

Davido Is MTV Base Artiste Of The Month

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram MTV Base (DStv Channel 322) has named superstar artiste and producer, Davido as the channel’s Artist of the Month for November. Already, MTV Base has put th
Read More
Rihanna ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSNEWSLETTER
May 23, 20190125

Rihanna’s Fenty Features CMS Bus Stop in Latest Campaign

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Pop icon Rihanna, 31, has released a campaign video for her luxury fashion brand Fenty, featuring popular CMS bus stop in Lagos state. The clip shows a wide
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.