Comedian, Dave Chappelle Eyes Acting In Nollywood

Popular American comedian, Dave Chappelle has signified interest that he fancies the idea of starring in Nollywood movies.

Chapelle disclosed this on the Joe Rogan Podcast while responding to the show’s host question if he would consider acting again.

“I have this weird idea. I want to go to Africa and do some of these Nollywood movies,” the comedy legend said.

He continued, “I’ve been watching them, and how people can solve problems with so little resources.

“This is what these African directors are like. The movies look crazy but it’s funny how crazy they look.

“But it is also inspiring because I can’t believe this guy with no resources solve complicated filmmaking problem with this type of ingenuity because they had to.

“What if there is a reputable American star to apply these tricks to?

“I come with this funny; you just give that look. Don’t you worry, it’s all going to work out.

“I want to do that, I want just to see what’s popping over there. Africa is popping right now.”

Asked if he has an idea of a script for the movie, Chappelle said he doesn’t need one because it doesn’t seem Nollywood movies are acted out with scripts.

“I don’t know that I need one. You have to see one of these movies to see what I’m talking about,” he said.

“It’s like something about it makes me feel joyful when I watch it,” he said.

Chappelle is an American stand-up comedian, writer, actor and a producer.