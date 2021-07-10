Colombian Hit Squad Assassinated Haitian President, Says Haiti Police

July 10, 2021 177

Haitian police have stated that a group of foreigners, including retired Colombian soldiers, were responsible for the assassination of the country’s President, Jovenel Moise.

The Director of Haiti’s National Police, Leon Charles, stated that 28 persons have been linked with the murder, of which 26 were Colombians while the remaining two were Haitian-Americans.

Out of the twenty-eight suspected assailants15 Colombians and two Haitian-American suspects have been apprehended while eight are still on the run, Charles stated.

He disclosed that two members of the killer squad died after a gunfight ensued between security forces and the suspects.

“Foreigners came to our country to kill the president,” Charles said.

“We will strengthen our investigation and search techniques to intercept the other eight mercenaries.”

The suspects were paraded by the Haitian police on Thursday, along with ammunition allegedly seized from them.

The late President was killed in his private residence in the early hours of Wednesday after the gunmen gained access into his home and killing him and injuring his wife.

The late President according to reports was found lying on his back with 12 bullet wounds and a gouged eye.

The first lady has been flown to Florida for treatment where she is said to be in a stable condition.

It is still unclear the reason why the Haitian President was targeted.

Six members of the suspected killer squad have been identified by the government of Colombia as former military men

The Latin American nation through its Defence Minister, Diego Molano promised to offer assistance in the course of the investigation.

The Taiwanese embassy in the country also confirmed that 11 of the suspects were arrested in its diplomatic compound after security operatives discovered that “a group of armed men had broken into the courtyard”.

The assassination has sparked civil unrest in Haiti while a state of emergency remains in force across the country.