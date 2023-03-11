Collision: 32 Patients Discharged, 256 Units Of Blood Donated – Health Commissioner

Prof. Akin Abayomi, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, says 32 patients have been discharged as a result of Thursday’s collision between a train and a staff bus in the state’s Ikeja area.

Abayomi told journalists at a press conference at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) on Friday that 102 people had died.

According to him, six people have died, while 19 people have been released from LASUTH, five from the State Accident and Emergency Centre at Old Toll Gate, and eight from Orile-Agege General Hospital.

He also stated that 256 units of voluntary blood were collected from Lagos State residents on Thursday, with 40 units of blood being transferred.

“It is important to note that from about 12 o’clock yesterday till now, we have not lost any other passengers from this accident. So, the act of triage was very important in saving lives and reducing the casualty of this ghastly accident,” the commissioner said.

“At the same time, there are very few hospitals in the world that can cope with a sudden surge of very critically injured patients, so the triage process also identifies some of the injured passengers that can be transferred to other established general hospitals in Lagos.”

According to Abayomi, 25 of the less severely injured were transferred to Gbagada General Hospital, Lagos Island General Hospital, the Toll Gate Accident and Emergency Centre, and the Orile Agege General Hospital.

“I went to see them after I left LASUTH, and they are all fine and stable. Some of them will be released later today,” he added.