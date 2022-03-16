Collapsed National Grid Fixed, Says Minister Of Power Aliyu

March 16, 2022 169

The collapsed national grid which caused a nationwide blackout has been fixed. This is according to Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, who made the disclosure after the week’s virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

BizWatch Nigeria had reported that there was a nationwide blackout as a result of the national grid collapse.

However, providing updates on the grid collapse, Aliyu stated: “We have recovered the grid now. The grid is back and we are trying to get more megawatts to push on the grid. We have set up small committees all geared towards getting more megawatts to put on the grid.

“The current challenges of electricity supply in Nigeria are being resolved with the ongoing restoration of normal operations. Early in the week, the national grid suffered a decrease in electricity due to so many factors. However, more of the power is being restored.”

Speaking further, aside from the national grid that collapsed, the minister blamed the nationwide blackout on pipeline vandalisation, and insufficient gas supply.

“The current energy crisis confronting some key sectors of the economy also contributed to the problems we are facing now in the power sector.

“We are where we are today also because of the increasing vandalization of pipelines that also supply gas to the power plants. This too is being resolved in collaboration with the relevant agencies. NNPC and other gas suppliers are working relentlessly to restore gas supply for optimum power supply.

“The government is doing everything — working with the relevant security agencies — to stop the vandalization of pipelines.

“Routine maintenance of power generating plants had also contributed to the current power outages we are experiencing,” he added.