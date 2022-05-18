fbpx

Collaboration, Key To Unlocking Hit Singles

May 18, 20220151
The road to stardom is gradually becoming brighter for the top six finalists of the Quickteller Barz and Notes Music talent show who finally met with their dream producers in the second episode of the show.

They received unbiased advice from Ace music producers- Yung Willis, P.Priime, BlaiseBeatz, Seyi Keyz and Sess – who mentored them on how to become serial hitmakers in the music industry.

Without mincing words, the celebrity producers told the budding stars to collaborate with one another in order to excel in their musical careers. Highlights of the mentorship session in the second episode of the show are available on YouTube.

The producers shared other useful tips that will help the finalists successfully navigate the music industry.

The music producers gave instances of how A-list artists work with everyone and every resource available to them to ensure they produce a hit song.

They further buttressed their point by saying that “there is no island in the music industry”.

According to them, there are many talented artists in the Nigerian music industry but what will make the promising entertainers stand out is their confidence, personality, voice and uniqueness of their sounds.

The producers were not only happy that the budding stars were eager to learn but also enthusiastic that the finalists would take Afrobeats to a new level.

The finalists on the other hand paid attention to every guidance they received from the music makers while expressing their desire to work with the celebrity producers and learn from their wealth of experience.  

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

