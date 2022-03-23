fbpx

Colgate To Hold Its First National Dialogue on Oral Health

March 23, 20220331
Colgate, the world’s leading oral care company, as a part of its effort to improve oral health for Nigerians is set to hold the first of its kind national dialogue on oral health.

The dialogue is expected to be an assemblage of critical stakeholders in the health sector, including practising dentists, academia, top government officials, and other relevant stakeholders.

The Chief Executive Officer, Colgate Tolaram LFTZ Enterprise, Mr. Girish Sharma, revealed that the national oral health dialogue with the theme ‘Oral Health as the Gateway to Overall Human Health & Wellbeing’ will hold on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos.

Sharma disclosed that the President of the Nigerian Dental Association (NDA), Dr. Kola Obagbemiro, will be the guest speaker. At the same time, other erudite scholars and dentists, including the Dean of Schools of Dentistry, Bayero Univerity Kano, Prof. Osawe Omoreige, who is also the Chairman of Deans’ body, will feature as Panelists.

He noted that other panelists include; Prof. Raphel Adebola, former Dean, Faculty of Dentistry, Bayero University of Kano; Dr. Bola Alonge, Head of Dentistry Division, Federal Ministry of Health and Dr. Olabode Ijarogbe, President, African Regional Organisation of FDI, Past President of NDZ.

“We are holding this National Oral Health Dialogue in line with our commitment to ensuring good oral healthcare for everyone, everywhere in Nigeria. For us, Oral health is more than just the absence of dental issues but making sure everyone deserves a bright smile towards a brighter future, he said.

Sharma also revealed that the company would be leveraging the auspicious occasion to launch an innovative solution that would significantly bridge the gap and improve oral care access in Nigeria.

