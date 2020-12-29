fbpx
Colgate Launches Thematic Campaign to Drive Cavity Awareness

Colgate Launches Thematic Campaign to Drive Cavity Awareness

December 29, 2020
Colgate Launches Thematic Campaign to Drive Cavity Awareness

Colgate, the world’s leading and the most chosen toothpaste brand has launched a new thematic campaign to drive awareness around cavities & oral care in general in the Nigerian market with The new thematic campaign tagged “Calcium in, Cavities out”.

According to the Chief Executive Officer, Colgate Tolaram LFTZ Enterprise, Mr. Girish Sharma, the new thematic campaign is aimed at sensitizing the consumers on ways to prevent, fight cavity and promote dental hygiene and wellness by strengthening teeth and freshening breath.

Sharma noted that the new thematic campaign, which highlights the significance of calcium to dental health, is current running Pan-Nigeria on Television, Radio, digital and OOH platforms. He noted that it has become more imperative that Nigerians take their dental health more seriously by keeping up with a comprehensive oral hygiene routine.

He disclosed that study has shown that more than half of the Nigerian population is confronted with problems associated with toothache or tooth hole most of which are due to cavities which he said is majorly caused by the changing food habits of consumers.

He further noted that present situation of dental care in Nigeria requests serious attention, as the population of Dentist to Patient ratio in Nigeria is very low compared to the WHO standard recommendation.

“Oral care is a very important aspect of the human overall health and wellness, and preventing cavity is one of the cardinal part of enjoying a good oral health. It is therefore imperative to create awareness around oral care, and as such preventive oral care must take the forefront”, Sharma said.

Also commenting on the new thematic campaign, the Brand Manager, Colgate, Mr. Vibhanshu Malpani explained that cavities could be prevented by using the Colgate Maximum Cavity Protection Toothpaste brand, which is clinically proven to prevent cavities through Its expert fluoride formula that ensures natural calcium deposition on the outer layer of tooth which is called enamel.

Malpani noted that Colgate Maximum Cavity Protection Toothpaste is made from carefully selected active ingredients to protect the teeth from cavity while ensuring general oral health. He added that the brand contains natural mint, which gives users fresh breath.

He further affirmed that Colgate Maximum Cavity Protection toothpaste is a family toothpaste brand that helps users to fight sugar acids in plaque, which is the number one cause of cavities.

He disclosed that Colgate Maximum Cavity Protection Toothpaste is also recommended by the Nigerian Dental Association.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is currently the Editor of BizwatchNigeria.

