Cold Stone Awoof Deals: Get 50% Price Slash And BOGOF On Children’s Day

The month of May is getting smoother and creamier in its final week with these amazing offers from your number one coolest ice cream brand, Cold Stone Creamery. Like we never left, we are back with bumper-to-bumper sweet deals you can’t resist for the rest of May!

Yippie! You know we don’t joke with deals, especially churning out incredible offers to our adorable children and adults who enjoy making the best of the sweet side of life, indulging them with the best treat all the time. Our ears twitch even more as Children’s Day is upon us! You know how we roll.

Okay, wait for it! With the Children’s Day deal, when you Buy 1 Like it cup, you get same size Free (Valid on all plain flavours). We are going the extra mile to make children and their parents have a memorable celebration this May!



Meanwhile with OLO (Online Ordering) Deal, you get 50% off on either the Love It or Gotta have it cup when purchased via Cold stone’s App or online at www.coldstonecreamery.ng only.



While the OLO (Online Ordering) Deal is valid from Monday 22 nd until the end of the month, the Children’s Day deal is valid on the 27th of May only, so, make it a date online or in-store to indulge in the ultimate ice cream experience.



Go to any Cold Stone outlet near you or go online at https://www.coldstonecreamery.ng/ and enjoy many other mouthwatering deals just for you. Remember, DELIVERY IS FREE.



For more details on all our deals and offerings, visit any Cold Stone store nearest to you or hop on our website https://www.coldstonecreamery.ng/.