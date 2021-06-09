Coconut Producers Association Calls For FG’s Support To Meet Local Demand

June 9, 2021 75

The Federal Government has been called upon to support the business of coconut in the country to meet local demand, as the business holds substantial economic benefits.

This call was made by the President of the National Coconut Producers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (NACOPPMAN), Okoroji Okechukwu, on Tuesday.

She asked that the government made NACOPPMAN a beneficiary of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, and for financial support that would be channeled into the research and development of coconuts in Nigeria.

Okechukwu said, “Therefore, for the actualisation, we request for coconut seedlings import duty waiver for the importation of one million innovative varieties from Malaysia and Indonesia.

READ ALSO: World Bank Raises Nigeria’s Economic Growth To 1.8%

“This is to complement the local varieties in order to improve production for local consumption and export.

“NACOPPMAN needs sponsorship for the establishment of 60,000 hectares Coconut plantation in each of the geopolitical zones at a cost of N6 million.

“We request for the inclusion of NACCOPMAN in the CBN Anchors Borrower’s Programme and support of the government in regards to funding for Research and Development on Coconuts.

“Also, we request for the establishment of Processing Hubs in all the geopolitical zones for value addition for exports.”