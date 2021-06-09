fbpx
Coconut Producers Association Calls For FG’s Support To Meet Local Demand

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

AGRIC BUSINESSBUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTER

Coconut Producers Association Calls For FG’s Support To Meet Local Demand

June 9, 2021075
Coconut Producers Association Calls For FG's Support To Meet Local Demand

The Federal Government has been called upon to support the business of coconut in the country to meet local demand, as the business holds substantial economic benefits.

This call was made by the President of the National Coconut Producers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (NACOPPMAN), Okoroji Okechukwu, on Tuesday.

She asked that the government made NACOPPMAN a beneficiary of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, and for financial support that would be channeled into the research and development of coconuts in Nigeria.

Okechukwu said, “Therefore, for the actualisation, we request for coconut seedlings import duty waiver for the importation of one million innovative varieties from Malaysia and Indonesia.

READ ALSO: World Bank Raises Nigeria’s Economic Growth To 1.8%

“This is to complement the local varieties in order to improve production for local consumption and export.

“NACOPPMAN needs sponsorship for the establishment of 60,000 hectares Coconut plantation in each of the geopolitical zones at a cost of N6 million.

“We request for the inclusion of NACCOPMAN in the CBN Anchors Borrower’s Programme and support of the government in regards to funding for Research and Development on Coconuts.

“Also, we request for the establishment of Processing Hubs in all the geopolitical zones for value addition for exports.”

Related tags :

About Author

Coconut Producers Association Calls For FG’s Support To Meet Local Demand
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

January 6, 20170113

Amazon Third-party Sellers’ Deliveries Surged by 50% in 2016

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Retail giant, Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) shipped 50 percent more items in the 2016 holiday season than the previous for third-party vendors and doubled the amo
Read More
WorldRemit Transfer Tracker App MARKETING AND MARKETING COMMUNICATIONNEWSLETTER
September 14, 20200305

WorldRemit Launches WorldRemit Transfer Tracker App

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram App allows users to track and trace their funds WorldRemit, a leading global digital payments company, is today launching The WorldRemit Transfer Tracker mo
Read More
Nigerians Warned By NIMC About Fake Twitter Account [ MAIN ]NEWSNEWSLETTER
January 13, 20210255

BVN-Generated NINs Will Not Be Linked To SIMS – NIMC

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has informed Nigerians that National Identity Numbers (NIN) generated through Bank Verification Numbers w
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.