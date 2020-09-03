Coca Cola Makes Investment in Crypto Payment Company Centrepay

Leading brands are now trooping into the world of cryptos

Just recently Amatil X a corporate venturing platform of Coca-Cola Amatil invested an undisclosed amount of money into Centrepay a crypto payment provider, as part of the startup’s funding round.

This funding will facilitate Centrepay capacity in providing users the option to pay for soda via cryptos on any of Coca-Cola’s 2,000+ vending machines across Australia and New Zealand.

Centrapay CEO, Jerome Faury, says the two companies have strong strategic alignment.

“Both Centrapay and Coca-Cola Amatil are committed to preserving consumers’ privacy and data ownership rights, whilst increasing business value.

“The fact that Coca-Cola Amatil has invested in Centrapay through Amatil X shows that there is a real appetite to provide customers with new ways to engage or to exchange value,” Faury said.

What you must know: Centrapay’s primary function is the adoption of crypto assets and merchant payments. Its platform is created to help leading brands like Coca-cola connect directly with consumers and increase revenue and operational efficiency for merchants.

Coca-Cola Amatil’s Head of Amatil X, Alix Rimington, also spoke on their partnership with Centrapay in giving consumers the choice to use their Sylo Smart Wallet to pay for items across Amatil’s vending network using cryptocurrency.

“We already have a commercial relationship with Centrapay and our investment further supports our partnership with the team.

“Amatil’s customers can use their Sylo Smart Wallet at any one of our 2000+ vending machines with a QR code payment sticker. These are located across New Zealand and Australia and will accept payments in cryptocurrency or other digital assets with a scan of your phone’s camera when Sylo Smart Wallet is installed,” she says.

Source: Nairametrics