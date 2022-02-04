fbpx

Coca-Cola HBC Unveils Sustainability Challenge For Startup Company’s

February 4, 2022010
Coca-Cola Company, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa Announce Plans For Initial Public Offering For Bottler

The Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company has unveiled its Global Sustainability Challenge as part of efforts to advance a circular economy and accelerate its ‘World Without Waste’ agenda.

The Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Zoran Bogdanovic, in a statement on Thursday, said Coca-Cola HBC was looking to partner with startups across the world to find the next viable, scalable, and packaging collection technologies.

He said the winning solution would receive a monetary prize.

“As a recognized leader in sustainability, we are looking to continually raise the bar to ensure that we support the socio-economic development of our communities and make a positive environmental impact,” Bogdanovic said.

The Managing Director, Nigerian Bottling Company, Matthieu Seguin, said, “The beverage industry has a responsibility to take action to address the packaging challenge currently facing the world. In the Coca-Cola System, we have continued to work with our partners, suppliers, and key stakeholders to build and implement sustainable packaging and recycling models to frontally address these challenges.

“This competition will not only amplify the role of technology in addressing the global packaging challenge, but it will also provide an opportunity for us as Coca-Cola Hellenic Group to incubate viable startups and bring together a powerful ecosystem of experts and stakeholders to galvanize action towards a world without waste.”

