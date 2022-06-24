Coca-Cola Emerges Strongest Brand In US

Coca-Cola is the most popular drink in the world, and the name of the brand is enough to drive consumption. The brand’s strong presence in the global market makes it more trustworthy and good for consumption.

According to an analysis by TradingPlatforms, Coca-Cola is the strongest brand in the United States, with a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 93.3 out of 100. Coca-Cola has a corresponding elite AAA+ rating.

The BSI score ranking is based on its Brand Loyalty and Recommendation Forecast data reflecting consumer perceptions, preferences, and intentions – both online and offline.

Coca-Cola’s strong approval

TradingPlatforms’ financial expert Edith Reads says, “Coca-Cola’s brand strength is undeniable. Largely due to the prominence of its core drink in the consumer’s mind, as well as more recent innovations such as new flavors and lower sugar variants.”

She adds, “This BSI score is a measure of consumer loyalty, which is only achieved through an outstanding level of brand awareness and strong consumer approval ratings.”

Zero Sugar Zero Caffeine drink

Coca-Cola has a strong track record of loyalty in the market, with positive consumer feedback for over a century. In addition, the company has sold its products in more than 200 states and territories.

In a time of rising health consciousness, the company has focused on providing low-nutrition and alternative products like Coke Zero to meet consumers’ needs.