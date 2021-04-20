fbpx
Coca-Cola Company, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa Announce Plans For Initial Public Offering For Bottler

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BRAND WATCHBUSINESS & ECONOMY

Coca-Cola Company, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa Announce Plans For Initial Public Offering For Bottler

April 20, 20210127
Coca-Cola Company, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa Announce Plans For Initial Public Offering For Bottler

CCBA, Africa’s Largest Coca-Cola Bottler, to be Listed as Standalone Business

The Coca-Cola Company and Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) today, Tuesday 20, April 2021 announced plans to list CCBA as a publicly traded company.

The Coca-Cola Company intends to sell a portion of its shareholding in CCBA via an initial public offering. The decision is in line with The Coca-Cola Company’s objective of focusing its resources on building consumer-loved brands and innovation.

The companies intend for an IPO within the next 18 months. The exact timing will be driven by a number of factors, including macroeconomic conditions. Shares will be listed in Amsterdam and Johannesburg, with Amsterdam being the primary exchange.

The IPO will allow CCBA to operate as an independent, Africa-focused, South African-headquartered, managed and domiciled business. The plans underscore The Coca-Cola Company’s continued and long-term belief and commitment to the African continent and the leadership of CCBA from South Africa.

READ ALSO: Fitbit Announces Luxe; Fashion-Forward Fitness, Wellness Tracker Designed to Support Your Holistic Health

“The Coca-Cola Company sees Africa as a key growth market and views a separate listing of CCBA as an opportunity to deliver a broad, supportive, long-term investor base for the ongoing development of the business,” said Bruno Pietracci, president of the Africa operating unit of The Coca-Cola Company.

“A standalone listing for CCBA will enable the bottler to build on its growth trajectory and access capital independently to meet the investment needs of the business, which is great for stakeholders across Africa,” said Jacques Vermeulen, CEO of CCBA.

The Coca-Cola Company has retained Rothschild & Co. to advise on the IPO.

About Author

Coca-Cola Company, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa Announce Plans For Initial Public Offering For Bottler
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

CBN BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
March 17, 20200192

CBN Gov. Unveils Policy Initiatives to Mitigate Impact of Coronavirus on Economy

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Cuts intervention loans rate to 5% Directs banks to restructure tenor Creates N50bn credit support for healthcare industry The Governor of the Central Bank
Read More
June 6, 20152113

Stock Market Records 47 Per Cent Growth In Total Income For 2014 Financial Year

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) recorded a 47.17 per cent growth in total income for the financial year ended December 31, 2014. This was contained in an
Read More
BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
March 6, 20190135

Nigeria, others Join China’s Belt & Road Initiative

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram China, on Monday, said Nigeria and 66 other countries have officially joined its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). BRI is considered as the most ambitious inf
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.