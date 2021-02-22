COAS Gives Troops 48 Hours To Recapture Communities Held By Boko Haram

February 22, 2021 19

The newly appointed chief of army staff, Ibrahim Attahiru, has directed troops to recapture communities and enclaves held by Boko Haram insurgents. in 48 hours.

It is unclear the number of communities presently being held by the insurgents.

The COAS was on an operational visit to Dikwa on Sunday. He stated that the troops will be provided with the necessary support to combat the insurgents.

“It is now high time we get back and fight through and support our forces ahead of you,” he said.

“Areas around Marte, Chikingudo, Kirenowa, up to Kirta, Wulgo must be cleared in the next 48 hours. Be rest assured of all the support required in this very onerous task.

“I have just spoken to the theatre commander, and the general officer commanding 7 division, you must not let this nation down. Go back and do the needful and I will be right behind you.

“You are aware of the recent attack on Dikwa and Marte, you should not allow this to happen again, go after them and clear these bastards.

“I am here to deliver the greetings of Mr President and commander in chief of the armed forces, Muhammadu Buahri. I have spoken with your commanders, we are going to provide you the equipment and weapons you need to end this war.”

The army chief also said the issue of overstay will be addressed. In the past, some soldiers had complained of overstaying in the theatre of war.

“No more issues of overstay,” Attahiru assured.

Addressing residents of Dikwa and those who had fled the recent attack in Marte, Attahiru said the army will protect them and that what is needed from the residents is cooperation and prayers.

Earlier, the army chief had said a second phase of the operation to fight the insurgents would start soon.

In 2017, Tukur Buratai, the immediate past army chief, had given Attahiru, who was then theatre commander of operation Lafiya Dole, a 40-day ultimatum to capture Abubakar Shekau, leader of the Boko Haram sect.