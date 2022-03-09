fbpx

COAS Charges Troops Ahead Of 2023 General Elections

March 9, 2022090
Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), on Tuesday, charged troops of the Nigerian Army to avoid picking political favourites as electoral activities accumulate ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The COAS said this while addressing troops in Uyo during his operational tour of two brigade Areas of Responsibility (AOR).

Security

Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, the Director of Army Public Relations released a statement that said General Yahaya also urged the troops to remain focused on the conduct of ongoing internal security operations across the country.

He reiterated that the role of troops during elections is to provide support to the Nigeria Police, which is the lead agency in the security architecture during elections.

The army chief charged the troops to remain resolute in protecting the territorial integrity of the country and the citizens.

Economy

The COAS also urged the troops to remain committed to vigorously protecting national economic assets by looking into the activities of criminals and economic saboteurs, who are bent on sabotaging the oil and gas sector of Nigeria’s economy.

He then assured them that their welfare is paramount under his leadership, saying that their administrative and operational challenges will receive due and prompt attention.

The COAS during the operational tour to Uyo inspected the ongoing projects in the new barracks under construction at NSIT Ubium Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

He also visited 6 battalion headquarters at Ibagwa in Abak Local Government Area of the state where he interacted with officers and soldiers of the battalion.

About Author

COAS Charges Troops Ahead Of 2023 General Elections
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

