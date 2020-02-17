CNN’s Fareed Zakaria Faults Trump’s Travel Ban on Nigerians

President Donald Trump of the United States, had some days ago, extended the country’s controversial travel ban list to impose visa restrictions on six more countries. Nigeria, which happens to be the largest economy in Africa and the most populous nation on the continent, was included in the list.

While the Trump administration included Nigeria on the travel ban list to keep America safe from terrorists, CNN reports that the decision was not smart.

In its report, the American news network quoted a report by Cato Institute, an American libertarian think tank headquartered in Washington, D.C, that Nigeria has not been responsible for any terror-related attack in America in over four decades.

Emphasizing the report, CNN’s Fareed Zakaria maintained that if the reason for banning immigrant visas from Nigeria should hold ground, all visas including temporary should have been banned as well.

Nigerians are well-educated: When the United States President first introduced the new immigration plan, he said he wanted high scale well-educated English people, who can assimilate easily and give back to the country. Nigerians, as stated by CNN, is one of the most educated immigrants in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Zakaria stated on CNN, “According to the Migration Policy Institute, 59% of Nigeria immigrants aged 25 and older hold at least a Bachelor’s degree, that is nearly double the proportion for Americans born in the US.

“It is also more than the proportion of immigrants from South Korea, China, the United Kingdom and Germany. Nigerian immigrants also get high scale jobs, 54% of them are in largely White-collar positions in management, business, science and the arts than barely just 39% of people born in the US.”

Nigeria is a thriving economy: The new American Research report, as quoted by the American journalist from 2018 shows that Nigerian immigrants from the United States, made more than $14 billion and paid more than $4 billion in taxes in the United States.

Zakaria explained that Nigerians in diaspora sent back billions in remittances, thereby contributing to a dynamic Nigerian economy. This shows how much of hard workers Nigerians really are.

According to the journalist, the Centre for Global Development reported that Nigeria is a country where the middle-class is increasing in education and aspiration. It is also America’s second-largest trade partner and the US wants to double its investments and trading in Africa.

Source: Nairametrics