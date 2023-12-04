CMC Connect LLP Demonstrates Commitment Towards Entrepreneurship In Nigeria

CMC Connect LLP, a leading perception consulting firm, has demonstrated its interest in the growth on entrepreneurship in Nigeria, in line with its believe in the power of entrepreneurship to drive positive change and economic growth. This was made known when the organisation hosted members of the FATE School of Entrepreneurship, an emerging Entrepreneurs programme founded by FATE Foundation recently at their office in Ikeja, GRA, Lagos.

Representatives from the FATE School of Entrepreneurship were warmly welcomed by the team at CMC Connect LLP as the Entrepreneurial visit is an integral part of the Emerging Entrepreneurs Programme through which the entrepreneurs pay courtesy visit to top industry tycoons.

The visit commenced with an engaging dialogue between the representatives of both organizations, where they shared insights, experiences, and best practices in supporting budding entrepreneurs. The discussions revolved around the challenges faced by aspiring entrepreneurs and the various ways in which both entities could collaborate to provide them with the necessary tools, resources, and mentorship.

The representatives from the FATE School of Entrepreneurship had the opportunity to explore the facilities at CMC Connect LLP and were impressed by the agency’s commitment to fostering an environment conducive to innovation and collaboration.

“We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to host the representatives of the FATE School of Entrepreneurship during their courtesy visit. At CMC Connect LLP, we strongly believe in the power of entrepreneurship to drive positive change and economic growth,” said Yomi Badejo-Okusanya, Lead Partner at CMC Connect LLP. “This visit has provided us with valuable insights and potential avenues for collaboration to further empower aspiring entrepreneurs in our community.”

The representatives from the FATE School of Entrepreneurship expressed their gratitude for the warm reception and expressed their eagerness to explore future collaborations with CMC Connect LLP. They acknowledged the agency’s expertise in communication and outreach, which could greatly enhance their efforts in empowering entrepreneurs at scale.

CMC Connect LLP looks forward to strengthening its collaboration with the FATE School of Entrepreneurship and other like-minded organizations to create an enabling environment for entrepreneurs and foster economic growth in our community.

CMC Connect LLP is a game-changer in Nigeria’s communications space, leveraging insight-driven, bold, and creative solutions that put our clients ahead of the game. Transiting from a Limited Liability Company to Limited Liability Partnership, we have emerged as one of Nigeria’s most dynamic, most diversified, and most capacity-infused Public Relations and Strategic Communication Firm. As the exclusive affiliate of the BCW network in Nigeria, we are operating from Nigeria’s economic capital and the largest economy in Africa, strategically positioned to provide solutions across markets using a project management approach.

With experienced and highly skilled professionals, we are inspired and committed to delivering extraordinary services, solving the most difficult issues for our esteemed clients, and transforming businesses through communications.