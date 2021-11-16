CMA CGM Introduces $1,000 Surcharge On Apapa port cargo Arriving From China

November 16, 2021 74

French shipping company CMA CGM has placed $1,000 as overweight surcharge on cargoes arriving from China to the Lagos Port Complex Apapa.

Overweight surcharge (OWS) is charged by shipping companies on containers that are in excess of the designated acceptable weight range for its size.

CMA CGM which is the world’s third-largest container carrier stated that the charges will be applicable to boxes shipped from the ports of China to Nigeria’s largest seaport.

It said the surcharged will be implemented on all dry cargoes with a gross weight equal or over 20 tons and will take effect on 8 November.

In June, CMA CGM suspended the shipment of reefer containers “with positive temperature” to the ports of Apapa, Tin Can and Onne “until further notice”.

It said the suspension was due to the “extremely irregular transit times to these destinations” as a result of congestion.