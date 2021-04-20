fbpx
Clubhouse Secures Series C Round, Valuation At $4bn

Clubhouse Secures Series C Round, Valuation At $4bn

April 20, 2021
Clubhouse Secures Series C Round, Valuation At $4bn

Invites-only social media app Clubhouse has raised a Series C funding round and is reported to boost the tech firm’s valuation to $4 billion.

This was disclosed in a blog post by the app, adding that the funding round was helmed by Andrew Chen of Andreessen Horowitz.

Participating investors include DST Global, Tiger Global, and Elad Gil.

Launched only a year ago, the company has seen its numbers rise impressively, with the new funding round tripling its valuation.

In the blog post, the team shared that this new funding round would “allow us to heavily scale our team to support international growth, invest in localization and accessibility features, launch more programs like the Creator First accelerator to help creators get paid, invest deeply in discovery to help people find the best rooms, and continue to scale our support and community health teams.

“It’s important to us to be building all of this with people who are invested in the community and who represent a diverse set of backgrounds and voices.

“Our investor base now spans nearly 200 creators, angels, and funds — including members of the Clubhouse community, institutional investors, professional musicians, athletes and comedians, and many who you might not have heard of outside of Clubhouse.”

Clubhouse Secures Series C Round, Valuation At $4bn
