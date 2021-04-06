fbpx
Clubhouse Introduces Payments To Platform To Support Creators

April 6, 20210101
Social audio app, Clubhouse, has announced the introduction of payments to its platform in a bid to support content creators, the app stated in a post.

Clubhouse disclosed that the introduction of the payments system was in alignment with its goal to help creators thrive and create an impact while building a community.

The one-year-old app that has a valuation of $1 billion and only admits users by invitation said that users have been provided with a feature that allows them to send money to creators on the platform.

It stated that this feature will start with a “small test group” and “Our hope is to collect feedback, fine-tune the feature, and roll it out to everyone soon.”

How To Send Money on Clubhouse

The platform listed ways to send money to creators on the platform, and they include:

  • Tapping on the profile of a specific creator with the payment feature enabled;
  • Tap “send money”;
  • Enter the amount of your choice (you can use your credit or debit card) and send.

All monies sent will go directly to the creator, although, the sender will be charged “a small card processing fee, which will go directly to our payment processing partner, Stripe. Clubhouse will take nothing.”

About Author

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

