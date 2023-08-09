Closure Of Niger’s Airspace, Borders Restricts Aid Supply – UN

The United Nations (UN) stated that the shutdown of Niger Republic’s borders and airspace has cut off supplies of medicine and food to the landlocked country.

The military junta of Niger has cautioned civilians to brace themselves for difficult weeks and months ahead as soldiers maintain their position to defend the country from prospective attacks.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that on Sunday, the junta closed the country’s airspace as part of its defense measures.

Louise Aubin, the UN humanitarian chief in Niger, reacted to the decision on Tuesday, saying any humanitarian cuts would be disastrous in Niger.

The country has one of the highest rates of child mortality in the world, and its rural villages have been ravaged by a vicious Islamist insurgency.

Before the coup that deposed President Mohamed Bazoum, the UN had previously planned to offer emergency aid to almost four million people.

“The risk is that we start running out of assistance materials to be able to help out people – I’m talking about simple things that are so life-saving,” Aubin said.

Concerns raised by the UN official included food, immunizations, and cash.

“The people of Niger are likely to suffer more and so we need to be able to respond very, very strongly,” Aubin added.