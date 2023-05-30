Clickatell Wins Business Efficiency Solutions Provider Of The Year Award

Clickatell, a pioneer in mobile messaging and Chat Commerce innovation, was acknowledged by Nigeria Communications Week as the winner in the Business Efficiency Solutions Provider of the Year category as part of their 14th Africa’s Beacon of ICT Merit and Leadership (ABoICT) Awards, held on Saturday 27 May at the Lagos Oriental Hotels, Lekki.

Clickatell was declared a winner in its category through a voting process that included business leaders, readers, as well as independent quality experts.

In a letter announcing the achievement, Ken Nwogbo, Editor-In-Chief of Nigeria Communications Week said, “This is a testament to your talents, innovations, contributions and commitments to the growth of the ICT industry, and we are happy that Nigerians have recognized your hard work, sincerity and dedication towards the development of the ICT industry.”

Speaking after the awards ceremony and annual ABoICT lecture delivered this year by Dr. Krishnan Ranganath, Regional Executive, West Africa, Africa Data Centres FZE Nigeria, Clickatell’s Samson Isa, Regional Managing Director, West Africa, shared his thoughts on the past year and what the award means for the company and his team.

“We are delighted to once again be recognized by our peers at this prestigious event. Over the past year, we have seen a marked increase in awareness of chat commerce with some great success stories coming from early adopters. Over the last 12 months, Clickatell has expanded to provide new and full commerce experiences in mobile messaging channels and worked closely with local customers to begin their chat commerce journey.

“We have helped them to optimize their processes, improve efficiencies and ultimately reduce costs. It is a great honor to see our efforts formally recognized, not just by our satisfied customers, but by the industry in general,” Isa said.

According to Isa, companies in the banking and aviation sectors have shown particularly strong interest in the opportunities offered by chat commerce. According to Isa, chat commerce is also set to revolutionize the retail sector in the coming months.

“Despite the many macro-economic pressures of the last year, we are pleased to see our business expanding into more verticals as Nigerian business leaders become more familiar with chat commerce. We believe this will continue into 2024 and beyond.

“We are grateful to the organizers for creating platforms such as this, where the industry can salute one another’s efforts. We congratulate all the participants and winners and we are proud to be in such excellent company,” Isa added.

Clickatell’s chat commerce offering has already been deployed by many respected brands including EcoBank, Wema Bank and Stanbic Bank IBTC. In the past year, the company has also added among others CBN, eNaira, and QRIOS to its list of clients.

The Nigerian Idol Top Ten Contestants Make Thrilling Debut READ ALSO