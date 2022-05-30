Clickatell Scoops Prestigious Nigerian ICT Award

May 30, 2022 140

Clickatell, a CPaaS innovator and Chat Commerce leader, was acknowledged by Nigeria Communications Week as their Communications Solutions Provider of the Year, as part of their 13th Beacon of ICT (BoICT) Awards, held on 28 May at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos Nigeria.

Nigeria Communications Week, a prominent local technology publication, held its annual awards, which recognises top performers in Nigeria’s ICT sector, in Lagos on the weekend.

Clickatell was awarded the winner in the category Communications Solutions Provider of the Year for its Chat Commerce solution following a voting process that included business leaders, readers, as well as independent quality experts.

In a letter announcing the achievement, Ken Nwogbo, Editor-In-Chief of Nigeria Communications Week said: “This is a testament to your talents, innovations, contributions and commitments to the growth of the ICT industry, and we are happy that Nigerians have recognized your hard work, sincerity and dedication towards the development of the ICT industry.”

Speaking after the awards ceremony and annual BoICT lecture delivered by Dr. Oluseyi Akindeinde, Co-Founder and Chief Technical Officer of Digital Encode Limited, Clickatell’s Samson Isa, Regional Managing Director: West Africa, gave context to the achievement and what it means for the company.

“The annual BoICT event is widely regarded as the most prestigious in the ICT industry in Nigeria, and we are honoured to be here tonight. Our team is also especially proud of being recognized for this award given the calibre of entrants this year.

“Having our Chat Commerce solution recognized for the difference it can make to businesses in Nigeria is particularly pleasing,” said Isa.

“Clickatell has built its legacy based on its obsession with helping businesses deliver customer service that impacts their bottom line and improves the lives of their customers. We see Chat Commerce as playing a key part in driving financial inclusion for Nigerians and helping them access the services they are looking for quickly, simply and on the platforms they prefer to use.”

Isa’s comments are supported by compelling data. In the third quarter of 2021, WhatsApp was the most popular social media platform in Nigeria with 92% of internet users making use of the chat platform.

In addition, 71% of the country’s internet users make use of Meta’s chat app, Facebook Messenger. These numbers prove that chat is one of the most effective ways for businesses to reach a significant portion of the local population.

Clickatell’s Chat Commerce offering has already been deployed by many respected brands including Fidelity Bank, Union Bank, EcoBank and Stanbic Bank.