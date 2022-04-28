fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENTSHIPPING & PORT SERVICES

Tell Us What You Gained By Shutting Border For 32 Months – Clearing Agents Slam Buhari

April 28, 2022061
Clearing Agents Slam Buhari For Reopening Border After 32 Months

Clearing agents operating in Nigeria’s maritime sector, have slammed President Muhammadu Buhari for authorising the reopening of the country’s land borders after 32 months of closure.

BizWatch Nigeria had reported that, on Friday, April 22, 2022, the Buhari-led government approved the second phase of the reopening of the remaining four land borders at Idiroko, Jibia, Kamba, and Ikom.

It would be recalled that the Federal Government (FG) had shut the land borders due to the incessant smuggling of arms and different contraband goods.

In December 2020, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) re-opened the country’s four major land borders, which were Seme, Ilella, Maigatari, and Mfun.

Reacting to this, a member of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), Segun Musa charged the government to tell Nigerians what had been achieved by closing the borders.

“Federal government has refused to tell us what they have achieved from the closure of the borders these years. If there has not been any achievement, then the closure was a disaster. As the government re-opens the border, they should be able to tell us what they have achieved within the period and what measures have been put in place to ensure that we don’t expect a closure again.”

According to him, Buhari needed to provide these explanations to assure Nigerians that the border closure itself was not a disaster.

“Government can’t just wake up overnight, after closing the borders for too long, and just re-opened it without analysing their achievements so far during the closure.”

“We have not gained anything and it has been a disaster. A lot of businesses are shut down. We have over 80% of small-scale businesses that are using that corridor to source their raw materials, equipment, spare parts, and other consumables. And they lost billions of dollars in that unfortunate situation. Some even committed suicide and nobody has put a measure in place to check the impact assessment,” he added.

Similarly, a member of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Ojo Akintoye said that the reopening of the land borders was political, as he queried why the decision was coming now that the country was planning for its 2023 election.

“It is political, tell us why they were closed in the first place and tell us why Buhari decided to open the borders now that the election is around the corner. I don’t know why we continue to deceive ourselves in this country. You said you closed the borders because of security threats and since then till now, the security threat has been increasing on a daily basis. So how do we justify that?

“Or is the government coming to tell us that there are no more security challenges in the country?” he queried.

Clearing Agents Kick Against Customs’ 15% Levy On Imported Vehicles
Related tags :

About Author

Tell Us What You Gained By Shutting Border For 32 Months – Clearing Agents Slam Buhari
Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

Related Articles

January 21, 20130320

Keeping Fit In The Office: Sit Less, Move More

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram As far as most office work goes, a sedentary lifestyle is usually the norm. For most office workers, a larger part of the day is spent in the office and mos
Read More
Naira Falls To N435/$1 At I&E Window As CBN Adjusts Forex Rate BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWS
March 29, 20210761

Naira Gains Slightly At Black Market

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria’s naira appreciated marginally at the parallel market on Friday, March 26, 2021. Nigeria’s currency closed at N485/$1, representing a N1
Read More
BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTER
February 18, 20160374

Ghana Bans Importation of Goods from Nigeria, Other Nations

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram   Ghana has banned some items from entry into its domain, following Nigeria’s bold move of restricting 41 items from access to foreign exchange. Ghana
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.