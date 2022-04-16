fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSNEWSLETTERSHIPPING & PORT SERVICES

Clearing Agents Kick Against Customs’ 15% Levy On Imported Vehicles

April 16, 2022097
Clearing Agents Kick Against Customs’ 15% Levy On Imported Vehicles

Clearing agents at Nigerian ports have unanimously kicked against the imposition of a 15% levy on imported vehicles by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

BizWatch Nigeria had reported that the Customs introduced a 15% National Automobile Commission (NAC) levy on used imported vehicles, a decision which didn’t go down well with the clearing agents.

In a statement by the National Public Relations Officer of Customs, Timi Bomodi, it was disclosed there-in that the move is in compliance with the Economic Community of West Africa Common External Tariff.

“On Friday the 1st of April 2022, the Nigeria Customs Service migrated from the old version of the ECOWAS Common External Tariff (2017- 2021) to the new version (2022- 2026). This is in-line with World Customs Organization five years review of the nomenclature. The contracting parties are expected to adopt the review based on regional considerations and national economic policy,” the statement read partly.

However, reacting to the development, the President of the African Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics (APFFLON), Frank Ogunojemite said that the service had no reason for that increment.

“They don’t have any reason for the increment, they only said that they have reduced the duty to 20%. The Customs does not have the legal right to increase that. This new levy will increase inflation, it will make the products out of reach of the common man,” he said.

Also speaking, the President of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), Toochukwu Ezisi clarified that the service had no right to impose a levy on imported used vehicles.

“Before, it was NAC, but now they have changed it to levy. We have not agreed to that as we are still going back. The levy has no name because they can’t achieve NAC. They pushed it to levy and you can’t achieve levy on used items. We will be meeting for the second time when they call us.

“For now, we will go by it because you can’t get everything at once to avoid demurrage,” he added.

House Of Reps Approves N369bn Budget For Customs In 2022
Related tags :

About Author

Clearing Agents Kick Against Customs’ 15% Levy On Imported Vehicles
Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

Related Articles

April 11, 20140278

UAC Restaurants To Meet With Franchisees

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram UAC Restaurants Ltd, owners of Mr. Bigg’s, Nigeria’s largest Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) brand has concluded arrangement to hold its national conference
Read More
NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
August 24, 20150239

President Buhari Orders Probe of Weapons Purchase Under Previous Administrations

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd.) to set up an investigative committee which will loo
Read More
April 16, 20140245

Manchester City Pays Highest Wages In Sports

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram English Professional Club, Manchester City has been reported to be the best-paid team in world sport in a survey conducted by Sporting Intelligence and ESPN
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.