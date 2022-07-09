Clark Energy Provides Solutions To Energy Costs

Tosett Agro Industries Ltd., an industry, decided to transition from a diesel to a gas plant, which resulted in a 70% reduction in energy costs.

Femi Olaoye, the firm’s head of operations, claimed that in addition to the uninterrupted power supply, which has helped the company provide better customer service by reducing the frequency of machine breakdowns caused by the delicate nature of industrial equipment.

“The major factor was that the quantity of diesel supplied and its cost did not yield an equal amount of work. In addition, there are difficulties around sourcing quality diesel abound as all the problems with diesel management.

“When you look at the cost of one standard cubic meter of gas versus the equivalent quantity of diesel, you will see that the difference in savings is massive. Gas is almost 70 per cent less in terms of cost. So, it has saved us a lot of money as energy cost has come down.”

The 5.1 megawatts (MW) gas power plant solution was provided by Clarke Energy, a global specialist in energy solutions, to Tosett Agro Industries Ltd. and its sister company JB Farms Ltd. In addition to currently providing equipment maintenance, the supply covered design, technical drawings, engines, installation, and commissioning.