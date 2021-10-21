Ckay, Omah Lay, Others Represent Nigeria In #YouTubeBlack Voices Music Class

October 21, 2021 94

Nigerian artists – Ckay, Omah Lay, P.Priime and Telz – are among 54 artists, songwriters and producers who have been selected to join the #YouTubeBlack Voices Music Class of 2022.

Other African artists in the laist are from South Africa and Kenya while other acts were selected from Australia, Brazil, Canada, USA and the United Kingdom.

Supported by the #YouTube Black Voices Fund, a statement on Thursday described the #YouTubeBlack Voices Music Class of 2022 as a development programme designed to directly support and mentor Black artists, songwriters and producers worldwide.

It said the addition of songwriters and producers to the 2022 class demonstrates the continuation and expansion of Youtube’s efforts to support Black artists on the platform.

With the aim of equipping up-and-coming Black artists, songwriters and producers with the resources to succeed on YouTube, the class will be grouped into two programme streams: one for artists and one for songwriters and producers.

According to the statement, class participants will each receive dedicated partner support, seed funding to invest in the development of their channels, and opportunities to participate in training and networking programs focused on production, fan engagement and wellbeing.

Over the next six months, they will also get opportunities to develop their catalogues and collaborate with other global artists, songwriters, and producers who have also been selected to take part in the programme.

Commenting on the significance of the programme, YouTube’s Head of Music, Sub-Saharan, Addy Awofisayo, said, “African music is taking the entire world by storm and the #YouTubeBlackVoices Fund is an opportunity to both celebrate and nurture African artistry and help songwriters, producers and artists share their craft with global audiences.”

“Black culture is expansive and ever-changing and YouTube Music is committed to celebrating that experience through music,” she added.

Nigeria’s Omah Lay said, “My music speaks to the people that love me, the people I love and the people that have been through what I have been through. I see the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund having an impact on my career in different ways. It would allow me to provide content about my musical journey to my fans, and in marketing them to a greater audience.”

Singer-songwriter CKay, we said, “that knowledge of instruments coupled with digital production is an integral part of my music-making process. My traditional South-Eastern origin explains my use of Igbo language in my music and my extensive knowledge of High-Life music.”