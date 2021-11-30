fbpx

CJN Vows To Stop Corruption In Nigeria

November 30, 20210157
Tanko Mohammed, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) vowed that the judiciary would not rest until corruption is stamped out of the country.

The Chief Judge said this on Tuesday during the third National Summit on Diminishing Corruption in the Public Sector in Abuja.

According to him, between 2020/2021, over 756 corrupt cases were handled in the country.

Mohammed also added that from January to November 2021, 1,144 suspects were convicted of various corruption offences and financial crimes including hundreds of millions of cash forfeitures, alongside eight aircraft, seven fuel stations among others.

He further noted that for any nation to prosper, the judiciary must remain independent and insulated from interference (financial or otherwise).

The CJN earlier in November 2021 made a call for judges to rise to the challenge and restore public confidence in Nigerians.

He said the judges must dispense justice without fear or favour and in line with the knowledge and understanding of the law.

Mohammed also urged judges in the country to desist from giving incessant ex-parte orders in order not to project the judiciary in a bad light.

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

